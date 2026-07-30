Xtranet Technologies delivers 6.6% listing gains, below expectations

Xtranet Technologies Share Price: Xtranet Technologies delivered a softer-than-expected stock market debut on Thursday, July 30, with the stock listing at a premium of merely 6.6 per cent despite strong demand for the company's ₹167 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the IT solutions provider listed at ₹136.30 on the NSE, a premium of ₹9, or 6.6 per cent, over the issue price of ₹127 per share.

The debut also fell short of grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹141.5, implying a premium of ₹14.5 per share, or 11.42 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Analyst recommends 'Hold'

XtraNet Technologies Limited (XtraNet), incorporated in 2002, has over 24 years of experience in providing IT services and digital transformation solutions. The company has built a diversified client base with a strong presence across government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and leading corporates. Its marquee government and PSU clients include BSNL, Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), EPFO, Indian Oil, the Income Tax Department, Delhi Police, Mumbai Metro, Food Corporation of India (FCI), and Gujarat Informatics, noted Mahesh M. Ojha, VP, research & business development, Kantilal Chagganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd

"Considering the company's improving financial profile, diversified customer base, and long operating track record, long-term investors may continue to hold the stock," he added.