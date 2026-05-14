Sharda Cropchem falls 12% despite Q4 PAT rises 57%; ₹9 dividend declared

Shares of agrochemical company Sharda Cropchem plunged nearly 12 per cent to hit an all-time low of ₹1,043.8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

At 02:05 PM, Sharda Cropchem shares were trading at ₹1,054.90, down 11 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹1,189.70. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,752.75 levels, up by 340.15 points or 1.45 per cent.

However, the stock has surged over 36 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, sharply outperforming the Nifty as it declined over 10 per cent during the same period.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,449.7 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹1,297 and 52-week low was ₹554.85.

Sharda Cropchem Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, Sharda CropChem reported revenue from operations of ₹2,065 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹1,829 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by volume growth of 4.3 per cent and a change in product mix. The company witnessed volume growth across Europe and LATAM regions. Its agrochemical volumes increased by 4.5 per cent in Q4FY26, while non-agrochemical volumes declined by 2.3 per cent in Q4FY26.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹513 crore as compared to ₹293 crore in the Q4FY25. Ebitda margins stood at 24.8 per cent.

Its gross margins have improved by 750 basis points to 37.3 per cent. The company expects margins to remain stable in FY27.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹319 crore, up 57 per cent from ₹204 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per equity share (90 per cent of face value); Along with the interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share paid in December 2025, the total dividend for FY26 aggregates to ₹15 per share.

Sharda Cropchem management commentary

Ramprakash Bubna, chairman and managing director at Sharda Cropchem, said in FY26 the company's revenue grew 22 per cent to ₹5,268 crore, driven by strong volume momentum, an improved product mix, and the accelerating contribution of our expanding registration pipeline across geographies.

"This strategic investment in registrations is now visibly translating into sustainable top-line growth. Ebitda grew 69 per cent to ₹1,040 crore, with margins expanding meaningfully to 19.7 per cent. Our PAT more than doubled to ₹681 crore, a 124 per cent growth Y-o-Y, reflecting the operating leverage in our model as scale and efficiency come together. We are also proud to report our highest-ever Return on Capital Employed of 30.4 per cent for FY26, a testament to disciplined capital allocation and the inherent strength of our asset-light business model," he said.

Going ahead, Bubna said the company is well positioned to sustain this momentum, and enters FY27 with confidence backed by a robust registration base, expanding market presence, and a resilient operating framework.