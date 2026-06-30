FIFA WC 2026 RO32 today's schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continues, with four knockout fixtures on the schedule today. Norway, France, Mexico and England will all be aiming to secure their places in the Round of 16, while Côte d'Ivoire, Sweden, Ecuador and DR Congo look to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Norway and Côte d'Ivoire will begin the knockout action today, with the winner earning a place in the Round of 16 against Brazil. France face Sweden in the opening match on Tuesday (Monday in the USA), before co-hosts Mexico take on Ecuador. England then meet DR Congo in the final fixture as the race for the knockout bracket gathers pace.

The knockout stage has already lived up to expectations. Three of the opening four Round of 32 ties were decided after extra time or penalties, while Brazil needed a late winner to edge past Japan in regulation time.

Norway look to continue fairytale run against Côte d'Ivoire

Norway have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after advancing to the Round of 32 despite being drawn in a difficult group. Spearheaded by captain Erling Haaland, who has been in fine goalscoring form, the Scandinavian side will look to carry its momentum into the knockout stage and move a step closer to the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ: Netherlands suffer another penalty heartbreak as Morocco reach pre-quarters Côte d'Ivoire, meanwhile, earned their place in the Round of 32 after a resilient group-stage campaign and possess the pace and physicality to trouble Norway. With both teams eyeing a historic run in the tournament, the clash promises to be a closely fought affair where a single moment of quality could prove decisive.

France begin knockout campaign against Sweden

France enter the Round of 32 as one of the tournament favourites after winning all three of their group-stage matches, scoring 10 goals without conceding. Led by the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, Didier Deschamps' side will look to continue its dominant run.

Sweden, meanwhile, squeezed into the knockout stage after finishing among the best third-placed teams and will hope to frustrate France with their disciplined defensive setup and strike on the counter through Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga.

Mexico eye home advantage against Ecuador

Co-hosts Mexico head into the Round of 32 full of confidence after topping Group A with a perfect record and a defence that remained unbeaten throughout the group stage. Playing in front of their home fans in Mexico City, Javier Aguirre's side will look to continue its impressive run.

Ecuador, however, have shown resilience throughout the tournament, including a statement victory over Germany, and possess enough quality to trouble Mexico in what promises to be a tightly contested knockout tie.

England seek to avoid DR Congo upset

England will start as favourites against DR Congo after finishing top of Group L to set up this Round of 32 encounter. However, DR Congo have already exceeded expectations by progressing as one of the best third-placed teams and will be aiming to produce one of the biggest upsets of the knockout stage.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, England will be wary of underestimating an opponent that has proved difficult to break down during the group stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Today's schedule

Date Match Stage Time (IST) June 30 Norway vs Cote d'Ivoire Round of 32 10:30 pm July 1 France vs Sweden Round of 32 2:30 am July 1 Mexico vs Ecuador Round of 32 6:30 am July 1 England vs DR Congo Round of 32 9:30 pm

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: July 1 matches live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will feature in the first Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 1?

France and Sweden will meet in the opening Round of 32 fixture on July 1 at 2:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the second Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 1?

Mexico and Ecuador will square off in the second knockout match of the day at 6:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the third Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 1?

England will take on DR Congo in the final Round of 32 fixture on July 1 at 9:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 July 1 matches in India?

The broadcast of the July 1 Round of 32 matches will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 July 1 matches in India?

The live streaming of the July 1 Round of 32 matches will be available on the Zee5 app and website for viewers in India.