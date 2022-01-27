Home First Finance reports multifold jump in profit to Rs 46 cr in Dec qtr

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Growth in China's Dec services accelerates as inflation eases: Survey
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Omicron scare: BMC postpones date of school reopening to Dec 15 from Dec 1
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
-
Home First Finance Company reported a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 46 crore for the December 2021 quarter on the back of strong disbursals, with AUM reaching an all-time high of over Rs 5,000 crore.
The technology-driven affordable housing finance company, which targets first-time homebuyers in low- and middle-income groups, had posted a net profit of Rs 16 crore during the year-ago quarter of December 2020.
It disbursed the highest-ever loans worth Rs 570 crore in the third quarter of FY22, a 63.3 per cent jump from Rs 349 crore in the year-ago period, HomeFirst said in a statement on Thursday.
Total income during October-December 2021 rose over 37 per cent to Rs 152 crore from Rs 110 crore, while the asset under management (AUM) has crossed Rs 5,000 crore in January 2022, it added.
However, there was a rise in the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans at 2.6 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2021 as compared with 1.6 per cent by the year-ago same period.
The company said it is working to bring the asset quality to pre-COVID-19 levels and there has been a significant improvement in 1+DPD (days past due) and 30+DPD numbers for the Q3 as compared to the second quarter, indicating that it is progressing in the right direction.
Digital adoption has further improved and the usage of the customer app for various activities has increased, it said.
The company added that "76 per cent of our customers are registered on our app as on December 2021 as compared with 72 per cent in September 2021".
Payments received via the app have gone up by 114 per cent year-on-year.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) said it has strengthened its board after receiving shareholders' approval for the appointment of Geeta Dutta Goel and Anuj Srivastava as additional directors. And, the board has approved the proposal to appoint Sucharita Mukherjee as an additional director on the company's board.
The company is expanding its physical and digital presence, HomeFirst said.
Shares of the company on Thursday closed 3.87 per cent higher at Rs 787.45 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU