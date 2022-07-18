LG first in India to sell over 1 mn dual-inverter ACs in six months

Electronics on Monday said it has become the first and only company to sell over 10 lakh dual-inverter air conditioners in India in the six-month period in the first half of the year.

The inverter technology-based ACs now contribute nearly 80 per cent of the total air-conditioner market in the country.

"In the air-conditioning segment, we are committed to offer most energy efficient and advance cooling solutions and based on this vision, shifted its entire AC line to inverter technology," said Deepak Bansal, VP, Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, Electronics India.

The company recently introduced advanced technology features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 'LG ThinQ' smart connectivity for convenience seekers and UV Nano feature for consumers with strong quest for health.

In 2016, LG decided to make a 100 per cent transition towards the inverter AC category.

According to estimates during that period, the share of inverter ACs in India was just 12 per cent, while it was more than 50 per cent in several developed countries.

After extensive research, LG introduced ACs with dual-inverter technology that consumes much lesser electricity than a conventional AC.

"By achieving over 1 million sales in H1 2022, we are confident it will further strengthen our foothold in the Indian market and help us diversify our product offering as per consumer needs aiming at more energy efficient products," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, Business Head, Room Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India.

"Our two Indian manufacturing facilities enables us to adjust production as per consumer demand and ensures smooth supply," he added.

