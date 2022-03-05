Nazara to acquire 33% stake in Datawrkz, invest Rs 30 crore in arm

-
ALSO READ
Nazara Technologies acquires majority stake in Datawrkz for Rs 124 cr
Nazara Technologies Q2 net profit rises 9.8% to Rs 14.5 crore
Nazara Technologies' profit after tax dips 17% to Rs 14.8 cr in Dec quarter
What does the future of online gaming with stakes look like in India?
It's game on for online players, but regulatory woes in India remain
-
Digital gaming and sports firm Nazara Technologies will acquire a 33 per cent stake in Datawrkz Business Solutions, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
In addition to this, the board of Nazara Technologies has approved investment of up to Rs 30 crore in its subsidiary Next Wave Multimedia.
The board has approved issuance of around 1.1 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2,260 apiece aggregating to about Rs 24.99 crore for acquiring 22,499 equity shares of Datawrkz Business on preferential basis, Nazara Technologies said.
"Post completion of this acquisition, the company will hold a 33 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited," the filing said.
The Nazara Technologies board has also doubled the loan or investment limit of the company in any entity to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 550 crore earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU