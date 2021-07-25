OPPO captures second spot in global smartphone market in May: Report

-
Global smartphone brand OPPO and its subsidiaries, including OnePlus and realme, captured the second spot in the global smartphone market during May, says a report.
According to market research firm Counterpoint, OPPO and its subsidiaries with a 16 per cent share of unit sales were followed by Apple at 15 per cent. Xiaomi was in fourth place with a 14 per cent share.
"OPPO and its subsidiaries' combined global smartphone sales surpassed Apple and Xiaomi in April and May, taking the vendor to second place globally," Jene Park, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.
"This is the combined result of its multi-brand strategy which includes the premium OnePlus and more accessible realme," Park added.
OPPO utilises the following brands as part of its global strategy: OPPO -- offline and mid-to low-end smartphones; realme -- online lower-tier smartphones; set up as a fully owned subsidiary; and OnePlus -- premium smartphones; now merged with OPPO.
Each brand independently raises brand awareness in their respective areas, and this strategy has shown good results so far, the report said.
--IANS
vc/vd
