Amazon moves Delhi HC against Rs 1 lakh CCPA fine in pressure cooker case

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against an order of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on it for selling sub-standard domestic pressure cookers.
The plea was listed before a bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and will be further heard on September 19 as counsel for the consumer watchdog sought time to seek instructions in the matter.
On August 4, the CCPA passed an order against the violation of consumer rights by Amazon for allowing the sale of domestic pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform in violation of mandatory standards prescribed by the authority.
The CCPA had initiated suo moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards. It had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues, and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.
After examination of the response submitted by the company, it was observed that a total 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon, and the total fee earned by Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers through its platform was Rs 6,14,825.41.
"Amazon admitted that it earned 'sales commission' fee for the pressure cookers sold on its platform. It was observed by the CCPA that when Amazon earns commercially from each sale of the product listed on its e-commerce platform, it can not disassociate itself in case of issues arising from sale of products through its platform," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
In the order, the CCPA directed Amazon to notify all consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers, reimburse their prices to the consumers, and submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days.
The company was also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for violating rights of consumers.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 20:49 IST