Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 19,216 Covid-19 cases, 112 more deaths

West Bengal on Friday registered
its highest single-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,54,282, the health department said.
The toll breached the 12000-mark, as 112 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,076, the department said in its bulletin.
Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state climbed to 1,24,098.
As many as 17,780 recoveries have been reported in Bengal in the last 24 hours.
Since Thursday, 64,551 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
