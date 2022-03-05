Covid-19 pandemic: Seven new cases push Assam's tally to 7,24,157

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,24,157 on Friday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
For the first time since the second wave of the pandemic, no fresh case was registered in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls. Two infections were reported in Kamrup, and one each in Barpeta, Golaghat and Jorhat.
The death toll remained unchanged at 6,639 as no fresh fatality was recorded. A total of 1,347 other COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes.
The state now has 105 active cases, while 7,16,066 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 14 in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate was at 98.88 per cent.
The state has thus far tested over 2.83 crore samples for COVID-19, including 2,533 in the last 24 hours.
