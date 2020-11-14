Delhi CM, cabinet ministers perform 'Diwali pujan' at Akshardham temple

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' on Diwali with AQI at 414
AAP creating confusion by blaming farmers for pollution in Delhi: Congress
Delhi govt bans firecrackers, ramps up medical infra ahead of Diwali
Delhi waging tough war against Covid-19, will emerge victorious: Kejriwal
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by his wife and cabinet colleagues performed 'Diwali Pujan' in a grand ceremony held at Akshardham temple on Saturday.
Kejriwal had urged people not to burst crackers due to rising pollution level and its impact on COVID-19,and had appealed them to join him in the 'Diwali Pujan' programme that was telecast live through TV channels and social media platforms.
"Today my family of two crore Delhi people together performed Diwali Pujan. Prayed for happiness, health and prosperity of all. May there be well being of all," Kejriwal tweeted after the programme.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, many AAP MPs and MLAs and senior officers of the Delhi government were part of the 'Diwali Pujan' ceremony.
The priests chanted 'mantras' invoking blessings of deities for the wellbeing of people, while the chief minister and his ministers performed rituals.
Noted singer Anoop Jalota rendered 'bhajans' accompanying 'arti' and lighting of 'diyas' on the occasion.
"Entire Delhi together performed Diwali Pujan today. The pious sound of chanting mantras created marvellous vibes and all the visible and invisible forces blessed Delhi people," said a tweet from the Chief Minister's office.
Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government last week had banned all types of firecrackers till November 30 in the city, after a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the chief minister.
The COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season andpollution, the chief minister hadsaid, announcing the ban and had appealed to the people not to burst crackers.
The air quality in the city has reached alarming levels due to various factors, including burning of paddy stubble in the neighbouring states.
The chief minister on Friday expressed concern over the growing COVID-19 cases and claimed that pollution was the "biggest" reason behind rise in such infections.
Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said.
The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.
Kejriwal had said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days as his government was considering initiating several steps next week to arrest the spread of the disease in the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU