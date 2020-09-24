Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue, Covid-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was diagnosed with on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here.

They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)