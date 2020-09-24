Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue, Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Delhi govt's alarm bell: 550,000 Covid cases by July-end, says Deputy CM
No of Covid-19 cases in Delhi may rise to 550,000 by Jul 31: Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia admitted to LNJP Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here.
They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped.
Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU