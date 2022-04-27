FM assures investors of addressing pain points to encourage investments

-
ALSO READ
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Be part of India's growth story: Nirmala Sitharaman at Silicon Valley
4 Indian-Americans to be in Biden's advisory commission on Asian-Americans
Silicon Valley's fallen superstar faces 20 years behind bars
Twitter CEO's paternity leave sparks question of how much is enough
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday assured investors that the government will address any possible pain points to encourage investments in the country.
Addressing a roundtable on 'Investing in India's Digital Revolution' in San Francisco, the minister encouraged constant engagement with investors to understand and address their concerns.
The Finance Minister said she was open to receive suggestions, understand pain points and offer necessary redressal wherever possible.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that in order to promote a robust #StartUp ecosystem in India, @DPIITGoI has set up a very proactive #StartUp cell and encouraged those interested in Indian #StartUps to engage with @DPIITGoI." a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.
During the meeting, investors from Silicon Valley also expressed that India's potential in producing Unicorn companies is immense.
"FM said that India, in pursuit of #digitization, has announced introduction of #DigitalCurrency by 2023. She also elucidated that #FinancialInclusion #FI will not be the sole purpose of this as India is already marching ahead to greater #FI, achieved through #JAM trinity," another tweet said.
Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister held lively interaction with a group of students studying at Stanford University covering a variety of topics.
She was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit S Sandhu and Chief Economic Advisor V Ananth Nageswaran.
Sitharaman also participated in a roundtable discussion with Women CXOs representing various fields including fintech, health, education, IT, among others.
The meeting focussed on the ways through which they could continue to contribute to India's growth story.
"FM highlighted various Govt initiatives that are focussed on women-led development, such as schemes for #SHGs and #DirectBenefitTransfer that have especially benefited rural women, and others such as #MudraYojana that have empowered women entrepreneurs," a separate tweet said.
Quoting examples of strong, empowered and inspiring women from ancient Indian scriptures, the minister said, today's women are also no less and have the potential to innovate and reach new heights in their journey through their own technological and digital stewardship.
The Finance Minister had a meeting with Gen. James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defense, and currently Davies Family Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University and discussed matters of mutual interest between India and the US.
She also had a meeting with Perumal Gandhi co-founder Perfect Day, a Silicon Valley-based synbio/biotech StartUp.
It has developed technology to make milk proteins by leveraging microbial fermentation, rather than using animal source.
"Mr Perumal Gandhi discussed Perfect Day's growth plan with the FM and sought to #invest in India to accelerate Perfect Day's scale up journey and join in the #MakeInIndia campaign," another tweet said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU