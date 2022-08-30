Govt issues 63 show cause notices to makers, importers of weighing machines

-
ALSO READ
Will deepen commitment to protect nature: PM as India gets new Ramsar sites
India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
Sahasra Semiconductors plans to invest Rs 750 cr to set up memory chip unit
IPL media rights: Package D sold even as bidding war goes on for package C
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
-
The government has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers and importers selling weighing and measuring instruments on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of compliance with legal requirements.
It has been observed that some manufacturers and importers of these instruments are selling the person weighing machines and kitchen scales on the e-commerce platforms without complying with the legal provisions, an official statement said on Tuesday.
"Centre, through the Department of Legal Metrology has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers/importers of the weighing and measuring instruments for seeking details of compliance," it said.
It noted that unauthorised sales on e-commerce sites have not only created deficiency in service to the consumer but have also caused revenue loss to the government.
"The notices were issued to manufacturers/ importers/ sellers on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of the approval of model, manufacturing/importer/dealer license and verification of weighing scales," the statement said.
To protect and safeguard the interest of consumers, the manufacturers and importers are required to get the approval of model, manufacturing license, importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing and measuring instruments under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
"The approval of the model of the weighing and measuring instruments, manufacturing license/importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instruments is mandatory in the interest of consumers and to regulate trade & commerce in weights, measures and other goods sold by weight measure or number," the statement said.
Further, the mandatory declaration of the product needs to be made on the pre-package commodity/e-commerce platform for the consumers to make an informed choice.
The manufacturer/importer is required to maintain the records of the number of weighing and measuring instruments and their parts manufactured/ imported, sold/distributed and the details of verification fees paid to the government.
Violations of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act can attract fine or imprisonment or both, as per the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 13:46 IST