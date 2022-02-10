PM Modi to virtually address high-level segment of One Ocean Summit

-
ALSO READ
International experts to help the UN in reducing marine debris by 50-90%
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
Carbon availability in Greenland's waters shifting poleward, finds study
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message on Friday, his office said.
The high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other heads of states and governments including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and Canada, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement
Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 pm on Friday through a video message, it said.
The summit is being organised by France from February 9-11 in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.
The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU