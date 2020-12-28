Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

-
ALSO READ
Check adulteration in dairy during festivals: Rajasthan minister to admins
Setting up oxygen production plants at sub-district level: Raj health min
More beds in RUHS to be equipped with high flow oxygen: Rajasthan minister
Rajasthan witnessing 2nd peak of coronavirus cases: Health Minister
Impose lockdown in an area if coronavirus cases rises: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfort.
He was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, said Dr Shyam Sundar Sharma, senior professor at the Department of Gastroenterology.
The minister's post-COVID related investigation was also done and all test reports were normal, the doctor said, adding that he will be discharged from the hospital in a coupleof days.
The health minister was infected with the coronavirus infection in November. He was admitted to a COVID-dedicated hospital and was discharged after a few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU