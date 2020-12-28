JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

653 new Covid-19 infections in Karnataka, 8 fatalities
Business Standard

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital on Monday due to abdominal discomfort

Topics
rajasthan | Rajasthan government

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfort.

He was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, said Dr Shyam Sundar Sharma, senior professor at the Department of Gastroenterology.

The minister's post-COVID related investigation was also done and all test reports were normal, the doctor said, adding that he will be discharged from the hospital in a coupleof days.

The health minister was infected with the coronavirus infection in November. He was admitted to a COVID-dedicated hospital and was discharged after a few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 28 2020. 19:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.