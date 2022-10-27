Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar to participate in 'Shaurya Diwas' programme

Defence Minister on Thursday will visit Srinagar to participate in the "Shaurya Diwas" programme organised by the .

Later in the day, the Defence Minister will visit Leh on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Today, 27th October, I shall be in Srinagar to attend the 'Shaurya Diwas' programme organised by the . Later in the day, I shall be reaching Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh," said Singh in a tweet.

On the 76th Infantry Day, the Defence Minister also extended greetings and warm wishes to the courageous infantry personnel and their families.

"On the 76th Infantry Day, greetings and warm wishes to our courageous infantry personnel and their families. Indian infantry has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. The nation salutes their bravery, sacrifice and service," he said.

The celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.

That is why every year on October 27, the Indian Army celebrates it as 'Infantry Day'.

This year both the Indian Army and the Air Force are going to celebrate this special day as "Shaurya Diwas" because Thursday is also the golden jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force's Kashmir Air Base.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

will be the second top Union minister to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month.

Earlier, Union Home minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to the Union Territory from October 4.

During his visit, the Home Minister launched and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2000 crore in Kashmir and Rs 1900 crore in the Jammu region.

Shah sent a clear message that J-K is a priority for the Centre and leaders of three political parties, who ruled J-K for 70 years, can no longer dictate terms to New Delhi, nor can they hoodwink the gullible people of J-K as the times have changed.

He termed the turning of Kashmir from a "terrorist spot" into a "tourist spot" as one of the major achievements of the PM Modi-led regime and assured the people that J & K will keep on flourishing under PM Modi's leadership.

The Union Home Minister had come to Jammu and Kashmir to tell the people that the government is aware of their needs and stands by them in all their endeavours.

His assertion that laptops have replaced stones and strike culture has ended in Kashmir was a snub to all such leaders, who used to claim that Kashmir would burn once Article 370--a temporary provision in the Constitution--is scrapped.

