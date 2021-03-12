Situation right for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to be more popular: PM

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat, Rajasthan on Nov 13
LIVE: 4 soldiers, 3 civilians die in Pak shelling along LoC; many injured
Ayurveda Day: Ayurvedic Acharya Manish calls for setting up Ayurveda Board, dedicated Ayurveda research wing
PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat
Covid-19: PM Modi calls Ayurveda and Yoga-based protocol 'commendable'
-
Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the current situation presents a right time for traditional medicine to become even more popular globally.
Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.
"From the plants to your plate, from matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense," he said.
The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular globally, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted.
"Thanks to Ayurveda's popularity, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Youngsters are using a wide range of Ayurveda products. There's a growing consciousness to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science," he said.
"On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission.The National AYUSH Mission has been started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services," the prime minister said.
He also pointed out that the World Health Organization has also announced the setting up of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.
Students from various countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and this is the ideal time to think about worldwide wellness, he asserted.
Twenty five countries taking part in the global Ayurveda festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said.
The prime minister also called for deepening research into Ayurveda, traditional form of medicines, and asked start-ups to especially look at Ayurveda products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU