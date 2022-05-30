UP BJP to organise series of events to mark PM Modi's 8-year rule

Uttar Pradesh's BJP unit has planned a slew of programmes from May 30 to June 15 to mark the completion of eight years of the government at the Centre.

The focus of the events will be "service, good governance and welfare of the poor", party leaders said on Sunday.

Elaborating on the plans, UP BJP's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said under the 'Report to Nation' campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Patha, will talk about the achievements of the central government on June 1.

On June 2 and June 3, party MPs, district presidents, district in-charges, ministers and MLAs will release the booklet of achievements of eight years of governance in the districts.

Bansal also said that '75 ghante booth per' (75 hours at the booth) campaign will run from June 4 to June 14.

Under this, BJP MPs, MLAs and other public representatives, officials of the state, region and district and divisional level will join the campaign.

Bansal said after June 10, Union ministers will visit various districts of the state and talk about the 8-year rule of Modi.

He also said that on the occasion of World Yoga Day on June 21, yoga sessions will be organised at 25,000 places.

"On May 30, assistance will be given from PM CARES Fund to help the children who have lost their parents to coronavirus infection. On May 31, Modi will release the next installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers from Shimla. The programme will be broadcast in all the districts," the UP BJP said in a statement issued here.

