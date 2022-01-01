Vaishno Devi stampede: 9 discharged, 7 being treated, says J-K LG

Following the that claimed the lives of 12 people, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited those injured at the hospital on Saturday and said that of the total 16 injured, nine have been discharged and seven are being treated while some of whom are on ventilators.

"12 devotees died in the Katra 16 others were rushed to a hospital out of which nine were discharged. Seven people are still in the hospital and some of them are on ventilators," Sinha told reporters on Saturday after visiting the Shri Mata Narayana Superspeciality Hospital where injured people in the are undergoing treatment.

A three-member high-level probe has been ordered by the government in the stampede.

"Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu will investigate this incident," J-K LG said.

yatra has been resumed following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected Vaishno Devi Bhawan stampede site with DGP Dilbag Singh in Katra.

"We will now hold discussions in Katra with the Vaishno Devi trust officials. We have to limit the number of devotees going for the yatra and ask them to cooperate," Singh said.

J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has said that all required help has been provided and arrangements are being made.

The stampede took place at around 2:15 am near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede.

J-K LG has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

