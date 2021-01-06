FM reviews progress of projects under national infrastructure pipeline

-
ALSO READ
FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 trn National Infra Pipeline
Disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum: Finance Minister Sitharaman
'Vibrant' Budget will push infra spend and ensure economic revival: FM
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday reviewed the progress of projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), an official statement said.
The projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
During the meeting, the finance minister asked the two ministries/ departments to push infra expenditure by effectively implementing all NIP projects in time and ensure quick resolution of issues in coordination with state governments and other ministries.
Secretaries of these two departments were asked to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors, the finance ministry said in the statement.
This was the second review meeting by Sitharaman with various ministries and departments to monitor and accelerate NIP project implementation.
"In the review meeting, in addition to infra spending along with annual targeted and achieved expenditure by these two ministries/departments, various initiatives taken by them to expedite were also discussed.
"24 projects worth Rs 80,915 crore under the Ministry of Health and 10 large projects worth Rs 2,79,604 crore under the Department of Water Resources were reviewed in detail along with bottlenecks, if any, being faced in the project implementation," it said.
It was explained in the meeting that despite the pandemic, the NIP has managed to achieve substantial progress.
The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects, which has now been expanded to more than 7,300. Projects identified under the NIP require investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.
Many ministries/departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter of 2020-21, the statement said.
In addition, the majority of ministries/departments have targeted substantially high infra expenditure in the current fiscal than the actual expenditure of FY'20.
Ministries were also asked to update the National Infrastructure Pipeline dashboard regularly to allow seamless online monitoring.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU