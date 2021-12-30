Jharkhand to give subsidy of Rs 25/ltr on fuel prices to BPL families

-
ALSO READ
BPL hits upper circuit for 10th straight trading session, zooms 86%
Karnataka relaxes criteria to compensate BPL families for Covid deaths
Second Covid wave, global prices could derail Centre's FY22 subsidy maths
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
JIPMER rescinds decision on ration cards for free treatment to BPL patients
-
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre on petrol and diesel prices for people living below the poverty line in the state.
The decision was taken on the occasion of a programme organised to mark two years of the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the state.
The benefits would be extended on the purchase of petrol or diesel up to 10 litres every month.
The exempted amount will be received by the beneficiary through the direct benefit transfer system to his/her bank account. The scheme will be effective from Republic Day (January 26) next year.
The government said a minimum parameter of 10 litres has been set so that the scheme is not "misused".
The scheme has been designed mainly to benefit two-wheeler riders and farmers who operate pumps for agricultural purpose.
--IANS
snc/anm/pgh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU