RBI to hold accommodative stance, rate cut window limited: MPC minutes

-
ALSO READ
Policy to remain accommodative despite inflationary pressure: MPC minutes
MPC minutes on rate cut pause: Propriety of words or a case of much ado?
RBI governor for judicious use of monetary action in future: MPC minutes
RBI MPC votes to keep key rates unchanged, maintains accommodative stance
MPC minutes show panel's hawkish turn on inflation, sovereign bonds decline
-
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance but a faster-than-expected recovery in growth is limiting the scope for further rate cuts, the minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting said.
The MPC left key interest rates unchanged this month amid persistently high inflation but said it would ensure ample liquidity to stressed sectors to keep India's nascent economic recovery on track.
"With growth gaining cyclical momentum, the window available to the MPC to look through inflation pressures is narrower than before," deputy governor and MPC member Michael Patra wrote in the minutes released on Friday.
The Indian economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 7.5% in the September quarter while retail inflation eased to 6.93% in November but stayed well above the RBI's mandated 2%-6% target range.
"High inflation remains a risk but easing these pressures requires easing supply conditions," wrote Shashanka Bhide, member of the MPC.
Most members, however, believe inflation remains transient and is largely due to supply-side factors and should start easing post December.
A late November poll showed economists expect one last rate cut by the MPC in the April-June quarter.
"Though monetary policy so far has provided a bungee cord to the growth, its tensile strength depends on how inflation evolves ahead," another member Mridul Saggar wrote.
FX INTERVENTION
The U.S. Treasury in its long-overdue report released on Wednesday added India to its watch list for currency manipulation following aggressive dollar buying intervention by the RBI, mostly to absorb capital inflows.
"The intervention that is raising foreign exchange reserves is required because overvaluation of the rupee can hurt exports, raise country risk and lead to a sharp depreciation later," member Ashima Goyal said in the minutes.
Though the MPC meeting was held well before the report, it is indicative of the RBI's thinking on intervention.
Several analysts suggested the RBI may ease off on intervention following India's inclusion in the U.S. watch list but traders suspected RBI presence both on Thursday and Friday to absorb inflows coming into the stock market.
"Prolonged inflows can lead to over-valuation without intervention," Goyal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU