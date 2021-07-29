Relaxation of curbs on economic activity helping job opportunities: Report

-
ALSO READ
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
Global recovery gap widens on unequal vaccine access, IMF says
-
Easing of restrictions on economic activity coupled with increasing focus on ramping up operations and sales by businesses is having a positive impact on hiring of freshers, according to a Teamlease report.
The Teamlease Employment Outlook report for the July-September quarter noted that the intent to hire freshers has increased by 7 per cent in the current quarter.
Further, the intent to hire junior level staff is also on a positive trajectory, indicating that the second quarter of this fiscal year is expected to be dominated by volume hiring, the report said.
The survey covered 661 small, medium and large companies across 4 geographical areas (metros, tier-1, tier-2/3 and rural), 4 hierarchical levels (entry, junior, mid and senior levels) and 7 functional areas (sales, marketing, information technology, engineering, office services, human resources, blue collar).
"Most of the industries seem to have overcome the impact of the second wave and are moving towards growth. In fact, the focus of industries on profiles that are at the execution level is an indication that businesses have got their strategy as well as plan in place and this trend of positive momentum is here to stay," said Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services.
According to the report, the growth in the GST collection, e-way bills, vehicle registrations, electricity demand, rail freight, and petrol consumption seems to indicate that the economy has started to recover from the impact of the second wave and this seems to be having a ripple and positive impact on the hiring sentiments as well.
"The festive season is round the corner and most of the sectors would want to put the season to maximum use and this also a reflection why there is a significant rise in demand for freshers and junior talent," Chakraborty added.
The positivity in the intent is largely dominated by Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Educational Services, Ecommerce & Technology Start-ups, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Agrochemicals, Retail [Essential], Logistics and Manufacturing, Engineering & Infra.
The report further said that in India, a better than projected GDP growth, demand uptick, higher export valuation and healthy ultra-high frequency data during Q1, and the relaxation of restrictions on economic activity is opening up opportunities.
"However, drop in the PMI for Manufacturing and Services in the aftermath of the second wave lowers the growth in hiring intent," it noted.
Globally, inoculation drives and unlocking of economic activities are gradually raising hiring intent in many regions, but the recovery is inconsistent, the report said.
The Americas, Europe and APAC witnessed impressive improvement in hiring intent. Talent markets in the US, Canada and Middle East benefit from high vaccination rates, while those in APAC countries benefit from the unlocking of their economies, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU