JUST IN
Rupee's expected volatility against dollar hits 7-month low, at 4.50/4.80%
Nation needs to embrace compassionate capitalism: Narayana Murthy
Telcos' body COAI bats for 5G spectrum, says mid band 6GHz airwaves needed
EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?
Banks request RBI to extend reporting time frame for loan related fraud
India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW
India-US ties key for strong world economy, outcompete China: Schumer
Why is India concerned about lending programme of IMF, WB for poor nations?
India, China to contribute more than half of global growth this year: IMF
Revision in crop production estimates raises questions on credibility
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Nation needs to embrace compassionate capitalism: Narayana Murthy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee's expected volatility against dollar hits 7-month low, at 4.50/4.80%

Indian rupee's expected volatility against the dollar over the next one month hit its lowest level in almost seven months on Tuesday

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Rupee-dollar swap

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's expected volatility against the dollar over the next one month hit its lowest level in almost seven months on Tuesday, tracking the currency's recent narrow trading range and on expectations of the central bank's continued support.

The rupee's one-month at-the-money volatility was quoting at 4.50/4.80%, near its lowest level since late July last year.

The slide in the OTC (over-the-counter) volatility comes alongside a plunge in realized volatility - measured in terms of the last ten days' closing price - to 2.2%, its lowest this year.

The rupee initially sold off after a much better-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Feb. 3. But, since then it has held in a narrow range of 82.35-to-82.90 with the Reserve Bank of India likely intervening to prevent the currency from weakening past 83.

"The one-month and near-term vols (volatility) have seen the highest impact," said a derivatives trader at a private sector bank, declining to be named due to the bank's internal policies.

The rupee's expected near-term volatility is the lowest among major Asian currencies.

The Indonesian rupiah's one-month volatility is near 7.5%, the offshore Chinese yuan's at 6%, and at around 10% on the Thai baht and the Korean won.

Some market participants reckon the rupee's implied volatility mostly should be sold.

"Rupee usually has been a short volatility trade as realised vols underperforms implied volatility," Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets, India, at BNP Paribas said.

"Very rarely would you see a long volatility trade perform, especially at the shorter end."

The trader mentioned earlier said a short vols trade at current levels given the hawkish repricing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path is "a bet that solely relies upon the RBI".

 

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.