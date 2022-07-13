Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-UG exam

-
ALSO READ
NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; here's how to download
Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanisms: CJI to district judiciary
NEET Counselling 2021: Registration from today; know full process, schedule
Doctors' group urges minister to postpone NEET PG 2022 scheduled for May 21
Doctors seek postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam; SC to hear plea on May 13
-
The Delhi High Court will hear on Thursday a plea seeking directions to the Centre, National Testing Agency (NTA), and others to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam scheduled to be held on July 17.
The petition, on behalf of several medical aspirants, was listed for hearing on July 14 after it was mentioned before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday.
The plea also prayed to "Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022."
"This Hon'ble Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency," it submitted.
The plea further said due to heavy rains and flood situations in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of km.
--IANS
jw/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor