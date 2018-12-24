JUST IN
23 ministers take oath of office to join Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

The cabinet ministers include B D Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Lal Chand Kataria and Raghu Sharma

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot pose for a photograh with the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Jaipur, Monday | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his council of ministers on Monday with 23 ministers, including one from Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, being sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

Of the 23, 13 are cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state.

Governor Kalyan Singh administrated the oath of office to the new ministers at an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leaders.

The ministers took oath in Hindi.

The cabinet ministers are B D Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Lal Chand Kataria, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Udai Lal Anjna, Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Saleh Mohammad.

The ministers of state sworn in are Govind Singh Dotasara, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamnia, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tika Ram Jully, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and RLD's Subhash Garg.
First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 12:30 IST

