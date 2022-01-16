BJP's 3-tier arrangement for virtual rallies amid Covid restrictions

As the ban on the physical rallies and road shows was extended for one more week, the has made elaborate plans to hold virtual rallies and meetings in all the Assembly constituencies in the five poll-bound states. The saffron party has made three tier arrangements from the national, state to district level for virtual rallies.

From deploying technical experts in each Assembly constituency, the has made multi-camera set up at district level in Uttar Pradesh to broadcast rallies of senior leaders.

Sources said that for the virtual address of start campaigners a set up is being at national level in the national capital. "An arrangement is being made at national level for virtual addresses of national leaders and star campaigners," sources said.

Similarly, in all poll-bound states arrangements are being made in the state capital for virtual addresses of state leaders and other star campaigners.

In Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state where polls will be held, the has made special and elaborate arrangements at state, zone and district level. "All the necessary infrastructure for virtual rallies or meetings have been placed across Uttar Pradesh. We have divided the set up in three levels in Uttar Pradesh. At the state level, arrangements have been made at the state capital, similar arrangements have been made at zone and district level. As per the plans, star campaigner and senior leaders can use the arrangement at any level to virtually address the voter," a senior Uttar Pradesh BJP functionary said.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP also uses multi camera set up and technology to create a 3-D impact during virtual rallies of star campaigners. "This time setting up a studio using multi cam and technology to create 3-D effect," another Uttar Pradesh BJP leader said.

The BJP has also got software designed as per its requirement and trained workers to use it. Necessary logistics support is also provided to workers at assembly levels to effectively hold the virtual rallies without any glitches.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma told the IANS that all the arrangements for the virtual rallies of party leaders have been made and technical experts have been deployed at each assembly constituency.

"Our workers are trained to organise virtual rallies and logistics have been arranged. We are also deploying one or two technical experts to help our workers to hold glitch free virtual rallies," Sharma said.

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, the saffron party is also sending experts in each Assembly constituency and setting up a studio in Dehradun to serve as a central link of all virtual rallies and meetings.

"Senior leaders will address the virtual rallies from the studio in Dehradun. Link will send to all the voters of a particular Assembly seat on their mobile phones to join the rally," a Uttarakhand BJP functionary said.

A central BJP leader said that similar arrangements have been made in all the poll-bound states, including Manipur and Goa and all the necessary assistance is provided to the state unit to smoothly hold the virtual rallies.

"We are prepared to hold virtual rallies and meetings. We are fully prepared to follow whatever guidelines issued by the Election Commission," he added.

On Saturday, the ECI extended the ban on the physical rallies and road shows till January 22, however, it has allowed the political parties to do indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

