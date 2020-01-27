Delhi polls: Sandeep Dikshit lashes at Kejriwal for ailing health system

leader accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of just doing a "make-up and plastic surgery" on the health system in Delhi.

The Delhi health system was developed by then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, said two-time former MP in his video series 'Kaam ki Baat'. He is late Sheila Dikshit's son.

Raising question over Mohalla Clinics, Dikshit said Kejriwal came up with the idea to hide his failure of not improving the health facilities. The government had not opened a single hospital in the last five years, he added.

"The Delhi government (headed by the Congress) increased the number of hospitals from 18 to 39, beds from 4,000 to 12,000, doctors from 440 to 2,400 and dispensaries from 180 to 650," the leader claimed.

The Congress government had set up the best liver, cancer and orthopaedic hospitals, apart from trauma centres where anybody could seek free health services, Dikshit added.

The Congress leader said hospital projects, launched by the previous governments, in Madipur, Sarita Vihar, Vikaspuri and Burari had remained incomplete.

Many hospitals with finalised DPR could not be opened in five years, including the Mother and Child Hospital in Trilokpuri, he alleged.

The former MP said the free treatment touted by the government was a farce as the facility was already in place for trauma cases when the earlier Congress government demitted the office.