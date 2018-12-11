JUST IN
hhattisgarh polls: Happy that BJP is losing, says former CM Ajit Jogi

Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

People wait with their identity cards to cast their votes for the Assembly elections, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PTI
With trends indicating a win for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday that he was "happy" with the "results" and that people chose the party because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.

Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state.

"I am happy with the results as the BJP is losing," he said.

Trends showed that the Congress was leading in more than 55 seats in the 90-member state assembly, with the BJP falling way behind with leads in 25 seats.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 12:10 IST

