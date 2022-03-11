N Biren Singh resigns, to serve as caretaker Chief Minister of Manipur

-
ALSO READ
Manipur poll: BJP will win 30 out of 38 in 1st phase, says CM N Biren Singh
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
Biren Singh to be CM again if BJP retains power in Manipur, says party
Manipur polls: Governor Ganesan, CM Biren Singh among early voters
BJP eyeing 2/3rd majority, open to post-poll alliance: CM Biren Singh
-
A day after the BJP stormed back to power in Manipur for the second consecutive term, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday met Governor La Ganesan and resigned from his post while the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government took charge, officials said.
A Raj Bhavan official said that the Chief Minister accompanied by other ministers and MLAs met the Governor and submitted his resignation letter. Later, Singh tweeted: "Called on Hon'ble Governor of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan to tender my resignation from the post of Chief Minister today. I will now be serving as the caretaker Chief Minister."
Responding to the hundreds of congratulatory messages sent by the Prime Minister, many central ministers and leaders from across the country, Singh tweeted: "The entire party karyakarta is thankful to our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for his guidance and relentless efforts in bringing peace and development in the state. With this decisive win, we are marching ahead to achieve greater heights under your able leadership."
Sources said that the BJP central leadership is likely to decide on the leadership within a day or two. The BJP earlier before the two phase elections (on February 28 and March 5) informally declared that Singh will be the party's chief ministerial face and will head the next government.
In the northeastern region, after Assam, the BJP, securing absolute majority on its own, retained power in Manipur for the second consecutive term by winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.
The 61-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader retained his stronghold Heingang Assembly constituency for a record fifth time in a row.
He defeated his rival Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by a margin of 18,271 votes.
--IANS
sc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU