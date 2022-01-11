UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from cabinet; likely to join SP

In a jolt to the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet.

He is likely to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led (SP).

Informing about his decision, Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP."



Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter, and welcomed him into the SP fold.

