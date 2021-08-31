Govt extends tenure of Indian Bank ED V V Shenoy till March 2022

-
ALSO READ
Most bank CEOs have to hang up boots before 70 under latest RBI guidelines
Government extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD, CEO for 2 years
T Rabi Sankar takes over as RBI deputy governor, has a tenure of 3 years
Govt extends tenure of Bank of India executive director Rajagopal by 2 yrs
Hindustan Unilever CMD's salary drops 21% to Rs 15.36 cr in fiscal 2021
-
Indian Bank on Tuesday said the government has extended the tenure of its Executive Director V V Shenoy till March 2022.
The central government vide a notification dated August 26, 2021 extended Shenoy's term of office, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.
Shenoy's term has been extended for a period beyond November 30, 2021 (date of completion of his current tenure) till the date of his superannuation, that is March 31, 2022, or until further orders, it said.
Stock of Indian Bank closed at Rs 125 apiece on BSE, up 3.01 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU