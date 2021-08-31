Govt extends tenure of Indian Bank ED V V Shenoy till March 2022

on Tuesday said the government has extended the tenure of its Executive Director V V Shenoy till March 2022.

The central government vide a notification dated August 26, 2021 extended Shenoy's term of office, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

Shenoy's term has been extended for a period beyond November 30, 2021 (date of completion of his current tenure) till the date of his superannuation, that is March 31, 2022, or until further orders, it said.

Stock of closed at Rs 125 apiece on BSE, up 3.01 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)