SBI hits Rs 5 trillion market capitalisation; shares touch record high

State-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45.

With this capitalisation, stood on the seventh position in the capitalisation ranking.

has become the third lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank held first rank in this list, which was followed by ICICI Bank.

At 1.10 p.m., shares were up Rs 14.75 or 2.64 per cent at Rs 573.00.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 126.21 points or 0.21 per cent down at 60,444.87, and Nifty was 32.90 points or 0.18 per cent down at 18,037.15.

