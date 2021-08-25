Afghanistan: China in talks with Taliban to expand CPEC to Kabul

At a time when world leaders are still weary of diplomatic dealings with after the takeover, has established its first diplomatic contact with the militant group, aimed at pushing forward its ambitious project -- the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) -- to

Sources said that in a bid to push the CPEC, is exploring opportunities to exploit to enter the war-torn country.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, met Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the political office in Qatar, in and had unimpeded and effective communication and consultation, sources said.

Talking about the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a media briefing in Beijing, " respects the Afghan people's independent decision on their own future and destiny, and supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle."

He also said that China will develop good, neighbourly relations of friendship and cooperation with and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country.

Seeing the swift changes in the security challenges in and the new diplomatic alignments, India is keeping a close watch on the developments in the war-torn nation.

Sources said the Chinese are in talks with the and has again proposed the construction of the Peshawar- road.

Chinese proposal for the construction of the Peshawar-Kabul motorway was anticipated by the Indian security establishment even before the Taliban take over of Afghanistan.

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, had said last year that is becoming a pawn in the Chinese policy and could use the country to enter Afghanistan after the exit of US forces.

Bhadauria had said that US exit from Afghanistan will open options for China in the region, both direct and through Pakistan, allowing it entry into Central Asia, a region it has been eyeing for long.

The CPEC, one of the most ambitious components of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, was announced to great fanfare in 2015.

Since then, it has consistently been held as a "gamechanger" for Pakistan's economy. But the road to completion has proved long and winding.

It is a bilateral project with a large network of roads, railways and pipelines spanning across 3,000 km that will facilitate trade between China, Pakistan and other countries in the region.

(Sumit Kumar Singh can be reached at sumit.k@ians.in)A

--IANS

sk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)