IAEA continues to monitor nuke activities of Iran without camera recordings

-
ALSO READ
IAEA, Iran agree to replace surveillance cameras at Karaj nuclear site
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to head mission to Chernobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine's nuclear power reactors running safely and securely, says IAEA
-
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Saturday that the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) continues to monitor activities in Iran's nuclear sites, but it has no access to the recorded information in its cameras.
"Monitoring continues, but until a (nuclear) agreement is reached, the information will remain with us and will probably be deleted," Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the AEOI, was quoted by Iran's Arabic language news network Al-Alam as saying.
Regarding the transfer of some nuclear facilities in Karaj, near the capital Tehran, to Natanz complex in central Iran, he said "unfortunately due to the terrorist operation against Karaj facilities, we had to intensify security measures and moved an important part of these machines."
"Centrifuge machines have been moved to a safer location because of their importance, and they are now operating," he noted.
On April 4, Iran informed the UN nuclear watchdog about its plan to transfer the producing machines of centrifuge parts from Karaj to Natanz.
The AEOI spokesman added that with the agreement reached with the IAEA, the issues regarding the past activities of Iran would be solved by June.
"We do not have any technical issues at the moment, although there might be some small issues that are being solved," he said.
In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers, including the United States. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments.
Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU