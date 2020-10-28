Lost in translation: Amazon's website launch in Sweden marred by glitches

-
ALSO READ
Amazon launches upgraded 'Amazon Easy'; eyes next 300 mn customers in India
Amazon builds country of origin tech solution; asks sellers to fill details
Draft e-commerce policy soon, to be stricter on data norms and discount
Amazon India adds 4 languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season
Virtual war rooms set tone for mega e-commerce sale in Covid-19 times
-
Amazon.com Inc's long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Sweden's.
The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, had used faulty translation from English to Swedish, allowing offensive words in product descriptions.
The word valdtakt, which means rape in Swedish, is being used on several products instead of raps - the correct Swedish word for a plant.
Some product descriptions use a Swedish word for male genitals, instead of the word for rooster, and a frying pan has been listed as a product for women.
Many users took to Twitter to point out the errors.
"Your choice of words is a catastrophe for your launch and you need a new director for overseas sales. I assume your shares will plummet in response," said https://twitter.com/lorrie_e/status/1321435741470269446 one Twitter user.
Another user pointed out that the cost of a product listed on the Swedish website was higher than one on its German website.
Swedish customers could already shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries such as Germany, and get their purchases shipped in, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.
"We want to thank everyone for highlighting these issues and helping us make the changes and improve Amazon.se," a spokesman said.
"If anyone spots any issues with product pages, please do use the link on the page to provide feedback and we will make the necessary changes."
Shares of budget DIY and homeware retailer Clas Ohlson, fashion specialist Boozt AB, and e-books seller Storytel fell between 2% and 5% on Amazon's entry.
The new website will also offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses, said Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon.
Orders over 229 crowns and shipping from Amazon's distribution centre would be delivered free of charge, the company said.
Most deliveries would be made by postal company Postnord and shoppers will also have the option of priority shipping, with packages delivered within two days.
Amazon shares were down 2.7% at 1501 GMT.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU