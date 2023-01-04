JUST IN
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
FPI selling and decline in heavyweights pull Sensex 637 points down
MF growth slows down in 2022 after sprinting three years on the trot
Sensex sinks 637pts, gives up 61K, Nifty near 18K; Realty, Metals top drags
IndusInd Bank slips 5% in a weak market despite strong Q3 update
TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market
Stock of this private defense company has zoomed 170% in 6 months
Indian shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes release; metals slide
RIL, ONGC: Will windfall tax hike dampen upside in oil-linked stocks?
Orient Cement up 21% in 2 days; firm clarifies on Adani stake purchase buzz
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Varun Beverages, ABB India rise to MFs' largecap bucket after strong run-up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 crisis

After four straight 75-basis point hikes earlier in 2022, the US Federal Reserve raised its overnight borrowing rate by another 50 basis points in December

Topics
Asian stocks | FII outflows | Interest Rates

Reuters 

market, equities, valuation, sensex, earnings,
Due to the hikes, the yield on safer 10-year U.S. Treasuries climbed about 230 basis points to 3.83% last year, which hit the foreign demand for riskier regional equities

By Gaurav Dogra

(Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets.

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea showed foreigners sold equities worth $57 billion last year, the biggest outflow since 2008.

 

Graphic: Monthly foreign investment flows Asian equities - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnbbrxkvl/Monthly%20foreign%20investment%20flows%20Asian%20equities.jpg

 

After four straight 75-basis point hikes earlier in 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight borrowing rate by another 50 basis points in December.

Due to the hikes, the yield on safer 10-year U.S. Treasuries climbed about 230 basis points to 3.83% last year, which hit the foreign demand for riskier regional equities.

Taiwanese equities faced outflows worth $41.6 billion last year, leading the regional sales, while India and South Korea witnessed an outgo of $15.4 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively.

 

Graphic: Yearly foreign investment flows: Asian equities - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjkkmnzpr/Yearly%20foreign%20investment%20flows-%20Asian%20equities.jpg

 

Hit by falling foreign demand and a worsening economic outlook, the MSCI's Asia Pacific index plunged 19.4% last year - the biggest fall since dropping 43.3% in 2008.

Some analysts expect more outflows, at least in the first half of the year, as U.S. interest rates are expected to rise further this year.

"The first half of the new trading year could continue to bring a cautious tone in the region, as market participants brace for further economic impact from tighter global central banks' policies, along with risks of China's reopening triggering cross-border virus spreads," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

In December, emerging Asian equities, excluding Japan and China, witnessed net sales worth $3 billion, with Taiwanese, Indonesian and South Korean equities facing outflow of $2.55 billion, $1.34 billion and $1.31 billion, respectively.

On the flip side, India, Vietnam and Thailand received net inflows of $1.36 billion, $559 million and $372 million, respectively, in December.

 

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asian stocks

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU