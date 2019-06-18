Amit Jogi lodges FIR against CM Baghel for insulting mother

Former Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi's son on Monday lodged an FIR against for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against his mother Renu

The controversy sparked after Amit questioned Baghel over his 'closed-door meeting' with officials in He asked if the sold off the coal mines in the state. A miffed Bhagel retorted saying, he meets many people every day and similarly he met his mother Renu. The sharpening his attack asked Amit if he wanted details of that meeting.

"As a CM, everyone knows who am I meeting with. So many people came to meet me. I have also met and discussed with Amit's mother and MLA Renu bhabhi. Let Amit tell me whether I should make public the details of this meeting," Baghel had said.

Irked over the CM's remark, Amit said that the CM was unnecessarily dragging his mother into the controversy in order to vent out his frustration.

"We have filed a complaint in the station against chief minister for his remarks against Renu Baghel's baseless and ambiguous remarks about Mrs Jogi were insulting and derogatory to the entire womanhood. What does Baghel mean by 'meeting her alone'?" he said.

He also said that he will write to the Commission for Women's Rights to act against the chief minister.

The police said that it would take necessary steps on Amit's complaint.

Minister Kawasi Lakhma, however, said that Amit was resorting to these type of tactics to save his political existence. "Now, has nothing. He wants to stay in politics by these tactics," he said.

