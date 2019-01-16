Chelsea face UEFA investigation over racial chants during Europa League

London-based football will face investigation following allegations of racial chanting during a match against MOL Vidi in December, last year.

Chelsea's supporters are alleged to have slurred racial chants at during the match held in which ended in a draw.

Addressing the issue at that time, the club had termed the incident as "abhorrent" while adding that those involved in the incident have "shamed the club".

"Antisemitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players," goal.com quoted the club, as saying.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using antisemitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club," the statement added.

Now, has decided to carry out further investigation into the matter. A statement released by the club read, "Based on the report submitted by the Ethics and commissioned to conduct an investigation - according to Article 31 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) - in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at the afore-mentioned match, UEFA has announced that disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Chelsea FC in accordance with the Article 55 of the DR."

The racial charges levied will be judged in UEFA's next meeting which is scheduled to be held on February 28.

