Lockdown 4.0: Detailed list of restricted, permitted activities in Delhi

As Centre has extended the nationwide till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital.

Stating that the Delhi government has to slowly move towards the 'opening of the economy' amid the crisis, Chief Minister Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference here, said: "We used period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

In view of 4.0, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/Union Territories to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

While religious gatherings will remain prohibited in the national capital till May 31, public transport like buses and auto rickshaws will be allowed to operate with conditions.

List of activities barred in Delhi

* Delhi Metro operations will remain suspended.

* Religious places of worship will remain closed and religious, social, political, cultural and any other gatherings shall not be allowed.

* All educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching and training centres shall remain shut.

* No carpooling or car-sharing for aggregators.

* No movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services and in case of an emergency.

* Hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks shall remain shut during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

* Barbershops, spas, and saloons to remain closed.

* Theatres, movie halls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls shall also not open.

* Restaurants will remain shut for dine-in purposes. They can operate kitchens only for home delivery purpose.

* Not more than one passenger will be allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws.

* For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed.

* There will be no activity allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.

* Not more than 20 passengers at a time shall be allowed in buses.

* Only 50 guests will be allowed for the wedding and only 20 people for funeral.

* Trucks carrying all types of goods will be allowed to move.

List of activities allowed in Delhi

* Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only with 2 passengers at a time

* Markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis

* Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators* Construction activities are allowed but only with labourers who are in the national capital right now

* All industries can open.

* All essential, stand-alone and neighbouring shops are allowed to operate.

* Private and government offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the employees work from home.* Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. * Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus.

Moreover, Chief Minister Kejriwal has advised elderly people above the age of 65, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women and those with existing conditions like diabetes, cancer not to step out of their homes unless very urgent.

He further said that wearing a mask will be mandatory in the national capital, which has reported 10,054 COVID-19 positive cases so far including 160 deaths.

