Modi emplanes for India after SCO Summit, bilateral engagements

Wrapping up his visit to after taking part in the (SCO) Summit and a string of other bilateral engagements, emplaned for from on Friday.

"Thank you to the exceptional people of the Kyrgyz Republic for hosting a productive SCO Summit. This Summit will boost multilateral cooperation and lead to many positive outcomes. I also thank the and Jeenbekov for the hospitality," Modi tweeted.

While talks with on Friday were shelved due to scheduling issues, he held successful bilaterals with China, Russia, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, apart from addressing the SCO Summit here.

The also held a pull-aside meeting with of on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Friday, according to (MEA)

He coined the acronym HEALTH during his address at the Summit, which is a template for strengthening cooperation amongst SCO member-states.

Expanding on the acronym, he said that the 'H' in HEALTH stands for Healthcare Cooperation, 'E' for Economic Cooperation, 'A' for Alternate Energy, 'L' for Literature and Culture, 'T' for free society and 'H' for Humanitarian Cooperation.

Even though did not hold any official talks with -- who is also an SCO member -- in Bishkek, Modi exchanged "usual pleasantries" with his Pakistani counterpart in the at the SCO Summit.

Modi also jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum with Kyrgyz earlier today, following which the new strategic partners held a bilateral. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome by Jeenbekov at the in the Kyrgyz capital, which formally started off the Prime Minister's bilateral visit to the Central Asian country.

15 documents were exchanged in various sectors in Modi and Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov's presence at a joint presser which followed the India-Kyrgyz bilateral. also proposed a 200 million dollar line of credit to during wide-ranging talks with the country on Friday.

Even though again showed its eagerness in holding talks to resolve all issues, maintained its stance that needed to create a terror-free atmosphere first -- a position which was conveyed to Chinese President by the during their bilateral on Thursday.

Tensions between India and spiralled following the deadly February 14 Pulwama terror attack. has remained rooted in its stand, saying that terror and talks with cannot go together. is an all-weather ally of Pakistan.

The next SCO Summit will be hosted by Russia, the MEA confirmed in a special briefing here on Friday. India became a full member of the organisation in 2017 in Astana, along with Pakistan.

