No language will be imposed, says Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Foreign S Jaishankar on said the "respects all languages" and "no language will be imposed," while stating that all stakeholders - general public and state governments - would be consulted before taking a final call on the three-language norm.

"The Education Policy as submitted to the HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from the general public. State governments will be consulted. Only after this, the draft report will be finalised. GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," said Jaishankar in a tweet.

In another tweet in Tamil, Jaishankar said: "It is only after the recommendation of the people, the will take The government will promote all Indian languages. There is no intention of the government to impose any language in any part of the country."

R Subrahmanyam on Saturday had also clarified that no policy decision has been taken by the yet and there would be no "imposition of any language in educational institutions."

"This is a draft policy submitted by the committee and is placed for the views of the general public. It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public, and after consulting State governments, the Educational Policy will be finalised by the government," Subrahmanyam had said in a tweet.

"The government under the leadership of Prime is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discriminations against any language," he had added.

Even Ramesh 'Nishank' had on Saturday said that no language would be imposed on any state.

"The committee had been formed for drafting the New Education Policy. That committee has given its report. The report of the committee is only received by the Ministry. That is not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," had told ANI.

"We have received the draft report to take suggestions from the people. Somewhere this misunderstanding has happened. People think that this has become policy," he had added.

"Secondly, and our government have decided that we will respect all Indian languages with full power and develop them. There shouldn't be any controversy over this matter," he said.

Several political parties had warned the Centre of a language war over 'attempts' to impose Hindi. Leaders cutting across party lines in have said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition.

