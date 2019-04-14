Priyanka will win from whenever she contests, says Raj Babbar

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka begins roadshow in Lucknow with Rahul, Scindia
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Allahabad on Friday postponed
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri
UP Congress workers plan grand welcome for Priyanka, Rahul
Rahul, Priyanka to jointly address rallies on Monday in Western UP
-
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will get elected from any seat she chooses to contest the Lok Sabha polls, said UP Congress unit chief Raj Babbar on Sunday.
"People are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi. The day she enters electoral politics, people will welcome her. She will win from wherever she contests the poll," Babbar told ANI here.
Babbar also praised Priyanka, general secretary and in-charge for east UP's party affairs, for actively campaigning in the state and said the party will happily bring her husband and businessman Robert Vadra into its fold if he wishes.
Claiming the party had fielded him from Moradabad earlier, he said: "I asked my leadership that I want to fight election from my constituency Fatehpur Sikri. They gave a green signal to my proposition."
Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU