Troops to get modified version of AK-203 assault rifle for counter-insurgency operations in J-K

The is planning to use a modified version of the AK-203 assault rifle in role for its troops deployed during operations in

The AK-203 assault rifle would be manufactured at in a joint venture between the Factory Board and

The assault rife would be provided to troops for carrying out anti-terrorist operations. A separate tender is being floated to buy 93,000 carbines under fast track procedure.

"We want to try out the AK-203 in the role. We can remove the rifle's butt completely to reduce its size and then it can be hidden easily under clothes to be used in close quarter combat operations against terrorists," top sources told ANI.

"If needed, more modifications can be done in the AK-203 to suit the role requirement," they said.

"The carbines are also useful in close quarter combat and can be highly effective during operations like room interventions."

"Efforts are under process to acquire 93,000 carbines and the has formed an oversight committee to look into the case."

A senior Lieutenant has been appointed as the member of the committee including other members from the and the

The is expected to take a call once the oversight committee submits its report.

The has already finalised contracts for buying two types of modern for the

The government is also thinking to meet the requirement of carbines through foreign vendors initially and then through 'Make in India' programme under which more than three lakh carbines would be manufactured at an Indian facility.

