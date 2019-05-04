Use the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard to book your next holiday

-
It's that time of the year again where 'taking a vacation' is on everyone's mind. The season of family summer vacations brings along tremendous excitement for parents and kids alike to explore new destinations and spend some quality time together. Holidays are when families experience the best moments, beautiful memories are created and family communication increases, in particular. No wonder then, every family is always looking forward to a well-deserved break from work, chores or homework.
However, it is important that we plan financially as well to meet all the expenses of the holidays. One needs to take care of multiple components like flights, hotels, activities, leisure activities, etc. There would be times when you are not ready with the finances to plan an elaborate trip and for such occasions, Bajaj Finserv in collaboration with RBL Bank offers the 'Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard'. This is by far one of the best credits cards in India currently, giving you the power of 4 cards in 1 - Credit Card, Cash Card, EMI Card and Loan Card. Some of the salient features of the card are:
Emergency Loan
The card comes with this amazing option of converting your existing cash limit into a personal loan. The best part about this loan is that it comes with up to90-day interest-free period and the loan could be repaid in 3 easy EMIs.
Safety & amp; Security
Safety is of utmost priority of the card and hence it comes with 'In-Hand Security' and 'Zero fraud liability cover' to ensure your travel with your family without any stress.
Earn reward points and discounts
The more you spend, the more you earn with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. Each transaction enables you to win points, which could be redeemed later. You also get to earn at every milestone you achieve. Not only that, but you also end up saving more with every purchase and can get up to Rs 55,000 + annual savings. So go on a shopping spree in your next family vacation.
Airport lounge access
While travelling, you can also get complimentary airport lounge access, up to 2 times in a year, along with unlimited paid access.
Easy EMI conversions
Any purchase, of over Rs 3000, that you make with the card could be converted into EMIs instantly. This enables you to have more cash limit on the card to enjoy that well-deserved holiday of yours.
