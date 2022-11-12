Albert David standalone net profit rises 58.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 92.38 croreNet profit of Albert David rose 58.96% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 92.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.3886.34 7 OPM %15.4415.25 -PBDT27.6618.51 49 PBT25.5916.40 56 NP20.1412.67 59
