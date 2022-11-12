Albert David standalone net profit rises 58.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 92.38 crore

Net profit of Albert David rose 58.96% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 92.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.92.3886.3415.4415.2527.6618.5125.5916.4020.1412.67

