Anna Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures wins orders worth Rs 2855.96 cr
Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Genus Power Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 333.33% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 333.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.390.09 333 OPM %38.460 -PBDT0.180.01 1700 PBT0.15-0.02 LP NP0.11-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU