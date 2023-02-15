Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 118.41 points or 0.39% at 30221.51 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.6%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.06%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.14%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.79%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.33%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.32%), MRF Ltd (up 0.13%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.55%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 1.34%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.92%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.86 or 0.39% at 60796.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68.45 points or 0.38% at 17861.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.96 points or 0.18% at 27810.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.12 points or 0.25% at 8791.51.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1302 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

