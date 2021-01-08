Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 285.39 points or 1.34% at 21566.43 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.55%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.8%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.53%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.51%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.29%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.19%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.15%), Escorts Ltd (up 1.15%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.07%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 322.09 or 0.67% at 48415.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.4 points or 0.72% at 14238.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.4 points or 0.9% at 18942.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.95 points or 0.78% at 6333.07.

On BSE,1720 shares were trading in green, 590 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)